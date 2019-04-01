New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
(203) 467-3000
Brian P. Balisciano


1984 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Brian P. Balisciano Obituary
Balisciano, Brian P.
Brian P. Balisciano, 34, of East Haven, beloved father of Isabella Rose Balisciano, passed away on March 29, 2019 at his home. Brian was born in New Haven on July 2, 1984 son of Paul and Deborah Flegert Balisciano of East Haven. Brother of Kristie Balisciano of Wallingford, Emily Balisciano of East Haven and Jillian (Joseph) Sacco of North Haven. Uncle of Arianna and Ethan Sacco. Grandson of the late James A. and Rose Wahala Balisciano, and Arthur and Carmel Consiglio Flegert. Cousin of the late Katherine O'Donnell. Brian also leaves behind many uncles, aunts, cousins, and Alexandria Ranciato, of East Haven mother of Isabella.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80), East Haven. THERE WILL BE NO CALLING HOURS. Sign Brian's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 1, 2019
