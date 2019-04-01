|
Balisciano, Brian P.
Brian P. Balisciano, 34, of East Haven, beloved father of Isabella Rose Balisciano, passed away on March 29, 2019 at his home. Brian was born in New Haven on July 2, 1984 son of Paul and Deborah Flegert Balisciano of East Haven. Brother of Kristie Balisciano of Wallingford, Emily Balisciano of East Haven and Jillian (Joseph) Sacco of North Haven. Uncle of Arianna and Ethan Sacco. Grandson of the late James A. and Rose Wahala Balisciano, and Arthur and Carmel Consiglio Flegert. Cousin of the late Katherine O'Donnell. Brian also leaves behind many uncles, aunts, cousins, and Alexandria Ranciato, of East Haven mother of Isabella.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 1, 2019