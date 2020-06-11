Ashe, Brian R.
OXFORD – Brian Richard Ashe, age 72, beloved husband of Anita (Frohock) Ashe, entered peaceful rest on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in CT Hospice, Branford. Born in Waterbury on June 2, 1948, he was the son of the late Richard and Dorothy (Carusone) Ashe. A graduate of the Seymour High School class of 1966, Brian served his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force, and later retired after 30 years as a manager at the Federal Corrections Institution, Danbury. He enjoyed reading, gardening, fishing and hunting with his nephews. He especially enjoyed hearing his beagles run rabbits. In addition to his wife of 50 years, Brian is survived by his sisters, Judi Cotnoir of VT, Raelynn Elasko and her husband George of TX, and Robin Ashe of CT; his lifelong friend, Ken Reeves of TX, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Jeri Gray and her husband Ron, as well as his beloved nephew and godson, Richard Gray. The Ralph Hull Funeral Home, 161 West Church St., Seymour, CT 06483 has been entrusted with his services. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit us at www.hullfh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 11, 2020.