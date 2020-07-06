Rubano, Brian R.
Brian R. Rubano, longtime resident of Guilford, CT, passed away peacefully at home after a brief illness, surrounded by his loving family, Saturday, July 4, 2020
Brian was born in New Haven in February 1944, son of the late Woodrow James Rubano and Laura (Pontecorvo) Rubano, and was the brother of Maureen Rubano of Camden, ME.
He was happily married to Lynda Rubano (née Lawrence) and had just celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary on June 21st. He is survived by two loving sons, Zachary of Manhattan and Shane of Denver, Colorado.
Brian was a member of the Peace Corps, obtained his MBA from the University of New Haven, and, before his retirement, worked as an executive at Anthem Blue Cross for 36 years.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, good meals, and sports. He was an avid UCONN women's basketball fan, viewed March Madness as a high holiday and enjoyed great tennis. At 76 years old, he could do more cardio than most men 30 years his junior. He loved to research and negotiate, and, when he wanted something, could handle even the most skilled salesman with the mastery of a seasoned attorney. He was a coffee connoisseur and elevated its buying and preparation to an art form, which he passed on to both of his sons. Though not a handyman around the house, he was amazingly savvy with audio and any technology, and embraced every tech advancement.
He will be remembered - lovingly - by friends and family as kind, loyal, and just, with an incredible dry sense of humor, and was always committed to seeing the best for his family and others.
Calling hours will be held Thur., July 9 from 4 – 6 p.m. at the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Fri., July 10 at 10 a.m. in St. George Church, 33 Whitfield St., Guilford. Burial will follow in Alder Brook Cem, Boston St., Guilford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Lung Association
, 45 Ash St., East Hartford, CT 06108.