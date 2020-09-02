1/1
Brian W. Murray
1983 - 2020
Murray, Brian W.
Brian W. Murray 37, of West Haven beloved husband of Justine Smith Murray, passed away on September 1, 2020 at his home. Loving father of Brianna Murray of Milford and Maggie Murray of West Haven. Step-father of Michael and Matthew Szramoski both of West Haven. Brother of Deanna (Ryan) Martin of Horsham, PA, Eileen Murray of Southington and Daniel Murray of Springfield, VT. Brian was born in New Haven on July 12, 1983 son of Kathleen Stamatien Brochu of Weathersfield Bow, VT and the late Dean Murray. Step-son of Donald Brochu. Uncle of Kieran Martin. Son-in-law of Jeffrey and Virginia Smith of West Haven whom he lived with. At the time of his death, Brian was a skilled landscaper for Aiken Landscaping of West Haven and a graduate of Notre Dame High School.
Services and Burial will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven. Sign Brian's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net



Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Porto Funeral Homes
830 Jones Hill Road
West Haven, CT 06516-5643
(203) 934-5000
