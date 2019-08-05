|
|
Lillis, Bridget "Miriam"
Bridget "Miriam" Lillis, age 76 of Hamden passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 4, 2019. Miriam was born in Arklow, County Wicklow, Ireland on June 17, 1943 to the late Patrick and Elizabeth (Cullen) Allen. She was the loving wife of 52 years to Joseph Lillis. She was the cherished mother of Elizabeth (Daniel) Lord of Madison, Geraldine (David) McGroary of Hamden, Joseph (Caterina) Lillis of Virginia and Patricia (Brett) DiMartinis of Massachusetts. She was Nana to her beloved grandchildren Alison Lord, David and Kevin McGroary, Joseph and Matthew DiMartinis. Miriam was a longtime member of the New Haven Gaelic Football and Hurling Club and the Jr. Women's Club. She was a devoted parishioner of St. Rita's Church (Divine Mercy Parish). Miriam loved to travel and treasured her time spent with family and friends. She was employed as a caregiver for over thirty years. The wonderful memories of her will remain with us forever. Miriam is survived by her brother Michael and his wife Patricia Allen, sister-in-law, Hilda Allen, all of Ireland, Gerard and his wife Gwen Allen of Ohio, as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. She was predeceased by Thomas and Edmund Allen. To all of our family and friends: Thank you for your kind prayers, cards, phone calls, meals, and visits. Your blessings and prayers have made this difficult time easier to bear.
Miriam's family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, August 8th at Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 9th at St. Rita Church (Divine Mercy Parish), 1620 Whitney Ave., Hamden. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405 or to St. Rita School, 1601 Whitney Ave., Hamden, CT 06517. www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 6, 2019