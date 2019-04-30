Perry, Bruce A.

Bruce A. Perry of Branford passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Connecticut Hospice. Born January 25, 1936, in New Haven, he was the son of the late Elwell H. and Dorothy (Pierce) Perry. After serving in the US Army he began his career working for the Connecticut Department of Transportation as a mechanic and shop foreman, subsequently retiring from the DOT in 1995. He was also a member of Teamsters Local 443 while working in the private trucking industry. An avid gardener who took pride in his landscaping abilities, he was a jack of many trades and loved to woodwork in his "shop" while listening to music. He also enjoyed fishing, coffee ice-cream, going on trips with the Senior Center and going for long rides in the car. Dancing with his wife of 60 years was one of the activities he enjoyed the most and he loved watching his children and grandchildren play sports. He was an avid fan of the UConn Women's Basketball team and the Boston Red Sox.

He was the loving husband of Marion (Lepre) Perry and a devoted father to his children, Michael S. (Duye) Perry of Nashua, NH, Susan E. (Denise) Perry of Meriden and Maureen P. (Ronald) Williams of North Granby, CT. He was the very proud grandfather to Christopher Perry, Ashley Perry, Caitlyn (Tristan) Givens, Joshua Perry-USAF, Kylie Williams and Logan Williams; and his great-grandchild, Everleigh Givens. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, and was predeceased by his siblings Robert, Barbara and Carol.

Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, May 3 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Church of St. John Bosco Parish, 731 Main Street, Branford. Burial will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. For directions and online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com. Published in The New Haven Register on May 1, 2019