Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-0268
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
View Map
Bruce Hendricks Jr.


Hendricks, Jr., Bruce
Bruce William Hendricks, Jr., 88, of Milford, beloved husband of Evelyn Fisher Hendricks, passed away peacefully on February 17, 2019. Born on July 10, 1930 in Bridgeport, he was the son of the late Frances and Bruce W. Hendricks, Sr.
Friends and family may call from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT 06460. A Funeral Service will be celebrated at 2 p.m. that afternoon at the funeral home. Interment will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Milford Senior Center at http://www.milfordctseniorcenter.com/. To view the full obituary and leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 21, 2019
