Services
Guilford Funeral Home
115 Church Street
Guilford, CT 06437
(203) 453-3558
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Guilford Funeral Home
115 Church Street
Guilford, CT 06437
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. George Church
33 Whitfield St
Guilford, CT
View Map
1939 - 2019
Bruce Hill de Repentigny Obituary
de Repentigny, Bruce Hill
Monday, August 26, 2019, Bruce Hill de Repentigny, longtime resident of Guilford passed away peacefully at St. Raphael Hospital, surrounded by his children. Husband of the late Barbara (Connolly) de Repentigny. Bruce was born in Biddeford, ME on January 9, 1939, son of the late Wilfred and Edna (Hill) de Repentigny. Loving father of Michael de Repentigny (Patti) of Killingworth, Susan de Repentigny (John) of Sturbridge, MA and Marcie Maher of Manchester, CT. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Nicolette, Margot, Morgan, Kyle, Luke, Katie, Julie and Nicole. He was predeceased by four brothers, Gregory, Bernard, David and Daniel.
Bruce owned and operated TBJ Graphics Supply for over 25 years. He enjoyed sailing, church, golfing, skiing, going to Maine and spending time with his family.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, Aug. 30 from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. George Church, 33 Whitfield St., Guilford on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow Mass in St. George Cemetery, Hubbard Rd., Guilford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to St. George Church.
To share a memory or leave condolences, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 29, 2019
