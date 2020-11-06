Dapkins, Bruce Joseph

Bruce Joseph Dapkins of Bethany, CT, beloved husband of Mary Dapkins, passed away November 3, 2020. Bruce was born March 22, 1942, in Woodbridge, CT, and attended Amity High School and Connecticut School of Electronics. He was employed by Yale University and Giering Metal Finishing. Bruce loved antique cars and trucks, spending time in Maine with his wife Mary, and his two special cats Needles and Flymo. Bruce was predeceased by his father Joseph and his mother Gladys Dapkins, and his sister Susan Andrews. He is survived by his wife Mary, his sister Geraldine (George) Giering, his brother Dale (Lola) Dapkins, and nephews George, Isaac, and Christopher. Services will be private. Contributions in Bruce's memory may be made to Bethany Volunteer Fire Dept. and Ambulance Corps, 765 Amity Road, Bethany, CT 06524.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store