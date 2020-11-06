1/1
Bruce Joseph Dapkins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dapkins, Bruce Joseph
Bruce Joseph Dapkins of Bethany, CT, beloved husband of Mary Dapkins, passed away November 3, 2020. Bruce was born March 22, 1942, in Woodbridge, CT, and attended Amity High School and Connecticut School of Electronics. He was employed by Yale University and Giering Metal Finishing. Bruce loved antique cars and trucks, spending time in Maine with his wife Mary, and his two special cats Needles and Flymo. Bruce was predeceased by his father Joseph and his mother Gladys Dapkins, and his sister Susan Andrews. He is survived by his wife Mary, his sister Geraldine (George) Giering, his brother Dale (Lola) Dapkins, and nephews George, Isaac, and Christopher. Services will be private. Contributions in Bruce's memory may be made to Bethany Volunteer Fire Dept. and Ambulance Corps, 765 Amity Road, Bethany, CT 06524.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved