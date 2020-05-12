Swett, Bruce R.Bruce Swett, 73, of East Haven, passed away May 10, 2020 at Skyview Center in Wallingford after a brief illness. Bruce was born in Providence, RI on May 9, 1947 a son of the late Alfred and Rita (Hood) Swett-Murphy. Bruce was predeceased by his wife Karen (Farrazza) Swett; sisters Cynthia Simone, Pamela Abbott, Sandra Bates and Marsha Geauvane and brother Jeffrey Swett. He is survived by his son Stephen (Vera) Swett of West Haven; grandsons Tyler, Dylan and Christian; sisters Alicia Laudano and Linda Goodrow; brother Carl Swett and several nieces and nephews. The majority of Bruce's career was in the grocery industry, specifically managing deli departments for Pegnataro's and Grand Union stores along the CT coast. A long time resident of East Haven, Bruce took great pleasure in hosting numerous family gatherings at his home, all of which were well attended and great fun. A man with a heart as large as his smile, every family member has a warm, fun, or silly Bruce Story. He was also a family anchor who could be as serious as he could be lighthearted, and will be missed by all.Funeral Service was private. Arrangements were in care of BEECHER & BENNETT FUNERAL HOME. To send a condolence to his family see: