Rossini, Bruce
Born July 15, 1943 in Fort Monmouth, New Jersey and passed into the loving hands of God on May 24, 2020. Preceeded in death by parents Elfriede (Hoelzel) and Martin Rossini. Survived by brother, Ronald Rossini (Beverly), nephews Graham (Alison) and Jeffrey (Caroline) Rossini and numerous cousins and friends. Even though Bruce had special needs he was an exceptional person. After leaving Southbury Training School in 1977, Bruce became a fixture in the greater New Haven area. He could be seen at a concert on the green or meeting and greeting folks around town with a smile on his face. A true sports fan, he volunteered as usher and equipment handler for Yale teams, the Bristol Red Sox and others. He would also cheer on his cousins and friends at their games and events. Bruce could quote you the final score of a football game held in the 80s or the batting stats of a player now long since retired. His collection of hats and t-shirts was second to none. Bruce would never forget to ask someone how their relatives were doing. He was always more interested in the lives of others rather than in his own situation. The family would like to thank the staff at Arden House in Hamden and the care provided by Season's Hospice. New Haven Funeral Services is handling arrangements. Remembrances can be made at Legacy.com. A celebration of Bruce's life will be held at a later date. The family asks that you extend a kind word or helping hand to others in need in Bruce's memory. As Bruce liked to say "I'm good".
Published in The New Haven Register on May 26, 2020.