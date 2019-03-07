|
|
Schupp, Bruce
Bruce William Schupp, 68, of New Britain, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 4, 2019 at his home. Born in New Haven, he was the son of the late William and Dorothy (MacDonald) Schupp. Bruce was employed as an Electrical Engineer at Rockbestos Surprenant Cable.
Bruce is survived by his two sons, Eric Schupp of Naugatuck and Brandon William Schupp of East Windsor.
Private funeral services will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at the convenience of the family. Please share a memory of Bruce with the family in the online guest book at www.EricksonHansen.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 7, 2019