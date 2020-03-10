|
Werle, Bruce
Bruce Roland Werle, age 81, passed away March 5, 2020 at Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital in Vero Beach. He was a much-loved husband, father, grandfather, and friend.
He was born on January 17, 1939 to the late Donald and Helen Werle in New Haven, Connecticut. He moved to Meriden, Connecticut before settling in Vero Beach, Florida.
Mr. Werle Served in the United States Army and attended University of Virginia.
He retired after his 20 years of service as a Revenue Agent for the state of Connecticut.
Bruce was an avid golfer and member of Sandridge Men's club and Rotary. He loved volunteering for Connecticut Hospice and was of Lutheran faith.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara; daughters, Lori (Eric) Dieroff and Debra (Michael) Flint; step-daughter, Mary Joy (Bruce) Ludemann; step-sons, Carl (Karen) Arens and David (Anne) Arens; grandchildren, Kimberly and Megan Dieroff; step-grandchildren, Carla, Danny, Kaleigh, Stefan, Alex, and Elizabeth; and his cherished furry friends, Sidney and Gucci.
He was predeceased by brother, Richard Werle and his mother, Helen Benson.
A service will be held at Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home & Crematory at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Vero Beach & Indian River County, 6230 77th St., Vero Beach, FL 32967.
