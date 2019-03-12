Ceniccola, Bruno

Bruno Ceniccola, 81, of West Haven, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Connecticut Hospice, Branford with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of 57 years to Angela Rosa Perfetto Ceniccola. Bruno was born in Guadia Sanframondi Province of Benevento, Italy on July 10, 1937 and was the son of the late Giuseppe and Maria Ceniccola. In his earlier years, Bruno was a machine operator and worked construction, later he was co-owner and operator of Diversi Food and remained an importer until his retirement. He was a member of the Club Napoli of Northford, the Pontelandolfo Community Club of Waterbury, the Italian-American Club of East Haven, the Sons of Italy Club of Derby and the Sons of Italy USA. Bruno loved to play cards at all of these clubs and also enjoyed vacationing, taking frequent trips to his homeland of Italy, watching soccer and was a great lover of good Italian food. Father of Giuseppe, Luigi, Bruno and Maria Ceniccola. Grandfather of Anthony and his wife Jennifer, Matthew, Karissa, Alessia, Angelina, Rosalina and Pasquale. Great-grandfather of A.J. and Olivia. Predeceased by a brother Sebastiano and sisters Nina and Rosalia. The family would like to extend a "Special Thank You' to all the nurses and staff at the CT Hospice, Branford for their excellent care, comfort and compassion.

The visiting hours will be Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Thursday morning at 9:15. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Anthony Church, New Haven at 10:00. Entombment will follow in St. Lawrence Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929. www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 12, 2019