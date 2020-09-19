Del Santo, Bruno
Bruno Del Santo, 76, of West Haven, passed away on September 17, 2020 with his family by his side. Bruno leaves his loving wife of 54 years, Maria (Gina) Rossetti. He was born on January 2, 1944 in Alife, Caserta, Italy, son of the late Giovanni Del Santo and Lautomina Proscino. Bruno leaves behind his son, Giovanni (Monica) Del Santo and daughter Mina (Jason) Menga. He was the cherished grandfather of Marco and Matteo Del Santo, and Juliana and Jason Menga. He leaves behind two brothers, Michele Del Santo and Goffredo Del Santo. Bruno also leaves behind two sisters-in-law, Carmela (Antonio) Sasso, and AnnaMaria (Raffaele) Granitto, one brother-in-law, Franco Rossetti, and many nieces and nephews. Bruno was predeceased by two sisters, Luisa (Pasquale) Centore and Giuseppina (Gaetano) Dell'Ungaro, and one brother Alfonso Del Santo. Bruno was a longtime resident of West Haven, owning and operating Bruno's Hair Salon on Campbell Avenue for many years prior to his retirement. He loved spending his days in great conversations with his many regular customers. Very proud of his Italian heritage, he was a member of the former Alife Society of America and the West Haven Italian American Club. In 2006, Bruno was the West Haven Columbus Day Parade Grand Marshal. Most dear to him was time spent with his family, especially his four grandchildren who he adored. He loved family time around the table enjoying Italian food and his own homemade wine. Bruno loved playing guitar, watching soccer games (Napoli) on TV, and walks at the beach with his wife Gina. The family gives special thanks to Dr. Marianne Vahey and to Dr. Johanna LaSala and her supportive team for all their help during this difficult time.
Visitation will take place on Monday, from 8:30 – 10 a.m. at West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. in Saint Anthony's Church, New Haven. Entombment will follow in St. Lawrence Garden Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bruno's name to the American Cancer Society
at www.cancer.org
. For services, please keep in mind that facial coverings and social distancing will be required. To leave a message for Bruno's family, please visitwww.westhavenfuneral.com
.