New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McClam Funeral Home
95 Dixwell Avenue
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 786-4732
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Varick Memorial AME Zion Church
242 Dixwell Ave
New Haven, CT
View Map
Service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Varick Memorial AME Zion Church
242 Dixwell Ave
New Haven, CT
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Varick Memorial AME Zion Church
242 Dixwell Ave
New Haven, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bryan Coburn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bryan Harvey Coburn


1966 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bryan Harvey Coburn Obituary
Coburn, Bryan Harvey
Bryan H. Coburn, 53 of New Haven entered into eternal rest on Nov. 11, 2019. He was born Jan. 06, 1966 to the Milton Coburn and the late Jannie Margaret Coburn. A celebration of life will be held Mon. Nov. 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Varick Memorial AME Zion Church, 242 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. Calling hours 8 a.m until 10 a.m. Masonic Service starts at 10 a.m. Intermet in Hamden Plains Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Coburn family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bryan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McClam Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -