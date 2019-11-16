|
Coburn, Bryan Harvey
Bryan H. Coburn, 53 of New Haven entered into eternal rest on Nov. 11, 2019. He was born Jan. 06, 1966 to the Milton Coburn and the late Jannie Margaret Coburn. A celebration of life will be held Mon. Nov. 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Varick Memorial AME Zion Church, 242 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. Calling hours 8 a.m until 10 a.m. Masonic Service starts at 10 a.m. Intermet in Hamden Plains Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Coburn family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 17, 2019