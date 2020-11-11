Delisle, Buddy

Buddy Delisle, 77, of Waterbury, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2020 in the comfort of his home.

Buddy was born in New Haven on January 24, 1943, son of the late Alain and Lucille (Jeter) Delisle. Growing up in New Haven, Buddy attended Clinton Avenue Grammar School, Fairhaven Junior High and Wilbert Cross High School, where he played football and baseball. Buddy also played little league baseball, PLA baseball, Babe Ruth League Baseball, and 17 and under Park & Rec. Baseball.

Buddy leaves behind to cherish his memory his son, Richard Thomas Delisle of Houston, TX, and his brother, Alan Delisle, former Alderman of the 12th Ward and former New Haven Park Commissioner.

Arrangements: All services for Buddy will be held private and at the convenience of the family. Buddy will be buried at All Saints Cemetery in North Haven, CT. Chase Parkway Memorial, The Albini Family Funeral Home, 430 Chase Parkway, Waterbury, has been entrusted with handling Buddy's funeral arrangements.



Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 11, 2020.