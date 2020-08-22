1/1
Burton A. Talmadge Sr.
1929 - 2020
Talmadge, Sr., Burton A.
Burton A. Talmadge, 91, husband of the late Margaret Ann Chamberlain Talmadge passed away August 21, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born in New Haven on February 8, 1929, a son of the late Arthur L. and Helen Riley Talmadge, and was a lifelong Hamden resident. He proudly served in the US Army from 1951-1952 and was the President of A.L. Talmadge, Inc. for 60 years. He also was a member of the Hamden B.P.O.E. Elks Lodge #2224. He is survived by his sons, Burton (Chip) Talmadge, Jr. and his wife Kimberley of Hamden, Thomas A.Talmadge and his wife Chaoum of Hamden, and Richard S. Talmadge and his wife Sharon of Bronxville, NY; and his grandchildren, Brandon, Mason, Kaden, Nathaniel, Kathryn, and Elizabeth Talmadge. He is also survived by a brother, George H. Talmadge of Hamden. He was predeceased by a brother, Arthur R. Talmadge, and a sister, Barbara J. Talmadge.
Service will be private and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be sent to the WHVAMC, 950 Campbell Ave., West Haven, CT 06516. Arrangements are in care of BEECHER & BENNETT, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden. To send his family condolences, please see his obituary at:
www.beecherandbennett.com.



Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
2300 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-0800
Memories & Condolences
August 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.may you rest in peace with LORD our GOD ,AMEN
anthony mello
Friend
