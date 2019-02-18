New Haven Register Obituaries
Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
543 George Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 562-8244
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
543 George Street
New Haven, CT 06511
Interment
Following Services
Mishkan Israel Cemetery
Tenner, Burton
Burton Tenner, 81, of Delray Beach, FL, devoted husband of the late Sally Ann (Kasowitz) Tenner died on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019. Born in New Haven, Dec. 13, 1937, he was a son of the late Louis and Ethel Tenner. Beloved father of Steven Tenner (Deborah) of Hamden and Leslie Tenner (Steve Gullo) of Palm City, FL and formerly of Hamden. Dear brother of the late Arnold Tenner. Cherished grandfather of Joshua, Shane, Jesse, and Abby. Treasured Ggreat-grandfather of Alice, Erryn, Iyann, and Simeon. Funeral Services at Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, 543 George St., New Haven on TUESDAY at 10:00 a.m. with interment services to follow at Mishkan Israel Cemetery, Jewell St., New Haven
Memorial Contributions may be sent to the A period of mourning will be observed at 45 Lilac Ave., Hamden, Tues.-Thurs., 5 p.m.-8 p.m. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.shurefuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 18, 2019
