BALDARELLI, CALEB A.
Caleb Anthony Baldarelli, 20, of North Haven, beloved son of Marco and Deborah Infante Baldarelli, passed away on Friday, September 25th, 2020. Born in New Haven on February 11th, 2000, he was a 2018 graduate of the Raymond Hill School of New Britain. Caleb played North Haven Youth Football, enjoyed auto mechanics, but music was his passion and he was a well accomplished guitar player. Brother of Desirae Baldarelli and Shawn Craig. Grandson of Lidia Pedini Baldarelli and the late Odino Baldarelli, Benny and Catherine Infante. Uncle of Khalani Santiago. Nephew of Michael (Antoinette) Baldarelli, Wanda (Kevin) Graham. Cousin of Laura (Greg) Paturzo and Michael (Adina) Baldarelli, Jr., Brandon and Connor Graham. Predeceased by his birth mother Carrie Burkle.
Family and friends are invited to go directly to St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven on Saturday, October 3rd at 12 Noon to attend a Mass of Christian burial and are also invited to attend the committal service immediately following in All Saints Cemetery (masks and social distancing required). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Greater New Haven Chapter, 2969 Whitney Ave., Ste. 1-R, Hamden, CT 06518-2556. The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue has been entrusted with the arrangements. www.northhavenfuneral.com