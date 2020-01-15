|
|
Morgan Sr., Calvert
Calvert D. Morgan Sr., 77, of Hamden, died on January 4 near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, after a long illness. He is survived by Janice H. Morgan, his loving wife of fifty-three years; his son, Calvert D. Morgan Jr., of Pelham, New York; his daughter, Carey Anne Morgan, of Philadelphia; and his two brothers, Roland R. (Bob) Morgan of Little Rock, Arkansas, and Charles W. Morgan of San Clemente, California. He was predeceased by a sister who died in infancy. Born in Hamden on March 4, 1942, he was the youngest son of Roland C. Morgan and Agnes (Dorothy) Hunter of Hamden. After serving in the US Navy, Calvert returned to Hamden, where he was president of the painting and decorating firm Roland C. Morgan & Son until his retirement in 2017. A member of the Connecticut Council of the Painting and Decorating Contractors of America, and past president of its New Haven Chapter, Calvert was widely respected in his trade, serving longtime customers including Yale University, Quinnipiac University, Mory's, the Graduate Club, the New Haven Colony Historical Society (now the New Haven Museum), and many of the area's most prominent institutions, including all three churches on the New Haven Green.
Donations in his memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 16, 2020