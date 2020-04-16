|
John, Calvin
Calvin Elihu John, born September 2, 1932, in Brooklyn, NY to the late Albert and Clementina Gloria John, passed away at YNHH on April 10, 2020. Survived by is brother, Eddie John, NY, sister, Dorothy John, NY. Predeceased by brothers, Mitch, Alfred and Rudolph John, sisters, Elena John and Dorothy Jeshop. Also survived by 1 son, 5 daughters, grandchildren, nieces, nephews. Funeral arrangements and burial are private. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the John family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 19, 2020