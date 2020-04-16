New Haven Register Obituaries
McClam Funeral Home
95 Dixwell Avenue
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 786-4732
Calvin John


1932 - 2020
Calvin John Obituary
John, Calvin
Calvin Elihu John, born September 2, 1932, in Brooklyn, NY to the late Albert and Clementina Gloria John, passed away at YNHH on April 10, 2020. Survived by is brother, Eddie John, NY, sister, Dorothy John, NY. Predeceased by brothers, Mitch, Alfred and Rudolph John, sisters, Elena John and Dorothy Jeshop. Also survived by 1 son, 5 daughters, grandchildren, nieces, nephews. Funeral arrangements and burial are private. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the John family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 19, 2020
