Rascati, Camille
Camille Coppola Rascati, 79, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Delray Medical Center in Delray Beach, Florida. Mrs. Rascati, formerly of New Haven, CT, leaves behind her loving husband, Nick, of 58 years and her son Nicky Jr.
Camille was born in New Haven on October 4, 1940. She was the eldest daughter of the late Paul and Anna (Ruoppolo) Coppola. Grandmother of Jessica, Nicky, Christopher, Andrew and Lexi Rascati; sister of Angelina (Daniel) Perrotto of North Haven, CT, and the loving aunt of Andrea (Kevin) Samperi and Danielle (Nicholas) Piscitelli. Sister-in-law to Joe Alfano, Mary Lankton, Joanne Landino, Roberta (Tony) Esposito, Billy (Sally Ann), David Rascati, Eleanor Carrano and Anna Gambani. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, as well as her beloved dogs, Patches and Princess, whom she adored.
Camille was a 1958 graduate of Wilber Cross High School as well as a graduate of Stone School of Business. She worked for the Connecticut Union of Telephone Workers for many years. Prior to moving to Delray Beach, Camille and her husband were the owners of New Haven Marina in New Haven, CT as well as Rascati's Pizza in East Haven, CT.
At the time of her death, Camille had worked as an Administrative Assistant for Vista Properties at Kings Point in Delray Beach.
A mass in her memory will be celebrated in Connecticut later this summer.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Lung Association.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 10, 2020.