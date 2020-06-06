Alber, Carl
Carl Alber of Trumbull passed away May 30, 2020 at the age of 89 from complications of COVID-19. He was the son of the late Carl A. and Anna (Kaiser) Alber. Carl was born in Connecticut and raised in Stratford. He was a 1948 graduate of Stratford High School and a 1951 graduate of the University of Bridgeport. Carl was a Trumbull resident for nearly 60 years. He was a Certified Public Accountant for 63 years and proud owner of his public accounting firm in Stratford for 58 years.… An avid sports fan, Carl was a New York Rangers season ticket holder for 50 years. He also was civically minded, serving as a member and treasurer of the Stratford/Trumbull Civitan Club, Stratford Softball Tournaments, Inc., Union Cemetery, and Valley Horseshoe League. He will be remembered by all for his kind, generous, and helpful nature. Carl was a tireless worker and a strong, loving, and supportive man. Above all, Carl was happiest in the presence of, and making memories with, his treasured family and friends. Carl is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 61 years, Joyce (McBride) Alber; his five loving children, James Alber and his wife Kathy of Woodbridge, CT, Thomas Alber and his wife Denise of Wayland, MA, Kenneth Alber and his wife Cathy of Smithfield, RI, Robert Alber of Nashua, NH, and Karen Kruzan and her husband John of Columbus, OH; his two beloved sisters, Betty Lecza and her husband Roger of Guilford, CT and Carla Marino of Clinton, CT. He is also survived by his 12 cherished grandchildren Mary Kate, Meg, Dan and his wife Natasha, Tricia, Matt, Aileen, Kathryn, Brad, Amy, Chris, Blake, and Emily, as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to his late parents, Carl is predeceased by his brother Ernest Alber and sister Doris Kerrigan. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, services and interment are private. A memorial service to celebrate his life with family and friends will be held at a date and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, please consider either making a donation in Carl's memory to a charity reflective of his life, or honor him by spending time with family and friends. For additional information or to leave a message of condolence, visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 6, 2020.