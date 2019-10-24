|
Newlin, Carl Albert
Carl Albert Newlin of New Haven - archivist, artist, poet, illustrator and teacher of art and art history - died October 10 at age 82 in hospice care at Yale-New Haven Hospital following a bout of pneumonia. He was attended by relatives as well as fellow New Haven Friends (Quakers) and the rabbi of Temple Beth Sholom in Hamden. At his death he counted close friends among members of both congregations.
Born in 1937 to Janet and Albert Chauncey Newlin, Carl grew up in Scarsdale, NY beginning his art career at the tender age of twelve. He attended the Putney School in Vermont, the School of the Art Institute of Chicago (BFA, 1959) and the School of Art and Architecture at Yale University, (MFA, 1964).
New Haven was Carl's chosen home and he chose it deliberately after many travels and cultural immersions across the United States and the world. Carl taught art and art history for many years at Albertus Magnus College, Southern Connecticut State University, Yale University and Greater Hartford Community College. Within the Newlin family Carl held the reputation of possessing an exacting encyclopedic knowledge of known relatives and family events. Ever on the hunt for a chuckle or a good belly laugh, Carl rejoiced in humorously regaling family and friends with stories of family dysfunction and his own folly. He was a sweet, humble man and a gentle soul.
Carl is survived by three nephews, a niece, two first cousins and the children of those generations - for whom he had great fondness. A memorial Meeting for Worship celebrating the life of Carl Newlin in the manner of Friends (Quakers) will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3rd at the Meetinghouse of New Haven Monthly Meeting (of the Religious Society of Friends), 225 East Grand Ave., New Haven, CT.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 25, 2019