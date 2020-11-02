Warner, Carl AllenCarl Allen Warner, 64 of Hamden died peacefully on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Connecticut Hospice, Branford. Carl was born in New Haven on October 26, 1956, a son of the late John and Joyce Orser Warner, and was a lifelong Hamden resident. He worked for many years at iHop (Skiff St.) Hamden, attended Hamden High School, and graduated from The Foundation School in Orange. Carl was a longtime faithful member of West Woods Bible Chapel of Hamden. He is survived by his uncle Howard Warner of Avoca, NY, and several loving cousins, including Rick and Lynn Orser of Hamden who were his caregivers for the past several years. Calling hours for Carl will be on Friday, November 6th from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven. A funeral service will take place at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Hamden Plains Cemetery, Hamden.