Swan Funeral Home
80 East Main Street
Clinton, CT 06413
(860) 669-2903
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Swan Funeral Home
80 East Main Street
Clinton, CT 06413
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:15 AM
St. Mary Church of the Visitation
Grove St
Clinton, CT
Carl Andrew Neri Obituary
Neri, Carl Andrew
Carl Andrew Neri, of Clinton, passed away on January 12, 2020, at home. He was born on January 13, 1939, in Brooklyn, NY, the son of Joseph and Anna (Giarelli) Neri. His family summered in Cliinnton until they moved to Clinton in 1945. Carl Graduated from Morgan, Class of '57. He also attended New Haven College, Connecticut School of Electronics and he served in the Army National Guard. Carl is survived by his wife Joan Neri; children Vincent A. Neri, and his wife Michelle of Westbrook and Kimberly Neri Simoncini and her husband Stephen of Clinton; sister Theresa Eva Thomas of Westbrook; grandchildren Mia Simoncini, Bridget, Brianna, Vincent C., Jocelynn and Julia Neri; and great grandson Andrew Neri. Carl was predeceased by his siblings Josie Chandler and Joseph Neri.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, January 19th from 2-5 p.m. at Swan Funeral Home, 80 E. Main St., Clinton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, January 20th at 11:15 a.m. in St. Mary Church of the Visitation, Grove St., Clinton. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Westbrook. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Families Helping Families or s.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 15, 2020
