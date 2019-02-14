New Haven Register Obituaries
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
View Map
Carlson, Carl D.
Carl D. Carlson, 77, of North Haven, passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at his home. He was the beloved husband of 53 years to Cynthia Porto Carlson. Carl was born in New Haven on July 16, 1941 and was the son of the late Harold and Nellie Dullea Carlson. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing from Quinnipiac University, had worked as an Industrial Salesman for C.S. Mersick and Company and later worked for the H. C. Lovell Company until his retirement. Father of Robin M. Carlson and Christopher J. Carlson. Grandfather of Victoria R. and Xavier A. Carlson. Brother of Eileen Welter and the late John Carlson.
A funeral service will be conducted in the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue on Friday morning at 11:00 with Rev. Timothy Meehan officiating. Family and friends may call from 9:30 until time of service. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 14, 2019
