Carl D. Forlano
Forlano, Jr., Carl D.
Carl D. Forlano, Jr. of New Haven died at home on May 5, 2020. He was the husband of Anna Esposito Forlano. He was born in New Haven on October 9, 1953 to the late Carl D. Forlano, Sr. and Florence Forlano. Carl had worked in the warehouse at US Surgical for several years. He was a fan of the New York Giants. Besides his wife, Carl is survived by his children Jennifer L. and Carl Joseph Forlano and his sisters Donna Marottoli and Deborah Schettino.
A private graveside service will be held with his family. A Mass of Christian Burial and Celebration of Carl's life will be held on a date in the future. Share a memory and sign Carl's guest book online at www.iovanne.com. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of his arrangements.



Published in The New Haven Register on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
