Carl Dana Williams


1970 - 2019
Carl Dana Williams Obituary
Williams, Carl Dana
Carl Dana Williams, 48, of New Haven, passed away suddenly on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Dana was born in New Haven to Kathleen Williams and the late Gary Williams on April 21, 1970. Dana was well-known as the bartender at Viva Zapata. Dana leaves to cherish his memory, son, Carl Williams, Jr; brother, Gary Williams; sisters, Fathiya Williams, Alisa Williams Howard, and Elana Williams Rountree; niece, Candice; nephews, Garyn and Dion; longtime partner, Felica Williams; and a host of relatives and friends.
A celebration of his life will take place Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. Friends may call Saturday at the funeral home from 9:00 - 10:00 AM. Interment will be at Beaverdale Memorial Park, New Haven. To leave a message of comfort for the Williams family, please visit:
www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 19, 2019
