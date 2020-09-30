1/1
Carl E. Passafiume
1953 - 2020
Passafiume, Carl E.
Carl E. Passafiume, 66, of West Haven passed away peacefully on September 23, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born in New Haven on November 20, 1953, a son of the late Carl A. and Annette Scarpone Passafiume. He married the love of his life Donna Brenna Passafiume on November 24, 1978 and became a father to her son Frank. Carl was a telecommunications engineer who ran a successful business Diversified Systems for 30 years. Carl graduated from Southern CT State University receiving a degree in Engineering. He was a ham radio operator (N1ORW) and belonged to the Stratford Amateur Radio Club (W1ORS) where he had many friends. Carl will be forever lovingly remembered and missed by his wife, Donna, his son, Frank (Cindy Ezzo), his brother Donald Palmieri and wife Marie. He will also be missed by many of his nieces and nephews and longtime friends Ron and Nancy Cianciulli. He was a loving husband and father and his family and friends were his passion in life.
A Memorial Service will be held in the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven Saturday at 12:00 p.m. Friends may call SATURDAY MORNING from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405 or at www.hospice.com. Sign Carl's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net



Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Porto Funeral Homes
OCT
3
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Porto Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Porto Funeral Homes
830 Jones Hill Road
West Haven, CT 06516-5643
(203) 934-5000
