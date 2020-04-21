New Haven Register Obituaries
1937 - 2020
Carl Edward Evans Obituary
Evans, Carl Edward
Carl Edward Evans 82, of Estero, FL died Tuesday, April 14, 2020 after a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease. Born October 4, 1937 in New Haven only child of the late Edward & Evelyn (Graver) Evans. He lived in North Haven, Buffalo, NY and retired to Estero, FL. His friends were a huge part of his life, especially Dan Remler. He loved music, golf, bocce, Wii and was an avid Red Sox fan. He graduated from University of New Haven with both Industrial and Metallurgical Engineering degrees. He worked for American Powder Metals and Pyron Corp and was awarded the Distinguished Service Award to Powder Metallurgy from the Metal Powder Industry Federation. He is survived by his wife Marie Bellus Evans of 60 years and four children; Kathryn, Susan (Ray) Karl (Sheilagh), Jon (Megan), four beloved grandchildren; Cassandra, Jessica, Finley Rose and Ryan Olivia, in-laws; Barbara and Bob Sizemore, Henrietta Carfora and the late Frank Carfora; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association for Research and Joanne's House at Hope Hospice.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 25, 2020
