Koch Jr., Carl F.

Carl F. Koch Jr., 76, of Hamden, died at home June 5, 2019 with his family by his side. He was the loving husband of Catherine Santino Koch. Carl was born in New Haven, March 5, 1943, son of the late Carl and Rose McGorty Koch Sr. and resided in Hamden all his life. He was a 1961 graduate of Notre Dame High School and Quinnipiac University and was in food service all his life, owning several bars and restaurants. He was a Lay and Eucharistic Minister at St. Rita's Church and part of the pastoral staff at St. Raphael and Yale New Haven Hospitals. He was a Red Sox and Boston Bruin fan, a member of the Carmel Council, K of C #3605, and enjoyed traveling to many Indian pow wows and spending time on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota. His greatest joy in life was being a grandfather. Besides his wife, he is survived by his children, Christina Gamble of Wallingford and Carl F. (Andrea) Koch III, of Hamden, a sister, Jane Suto of Hamden and grandchildren, Ryan Gamble, Kaitlyn and Christopher Koch. Funeral Monday at 9:15 from the Peter H. Torello & Son Funeral Home, 1022 Dixwell Ave., Hamden and at St. Rita Church at 10 o'clock. Interment in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to ( ). Published in The New Haven Register on June 7, 2019