Carl Hummel Sr.
Hummel, Sr, Carl
Carl W. Hummel Sr (91) The Villages, FL passed away September 20, 2020. He was born March 5, 1929 to Emma and Karl Hummel in New Haven, CT. Prior to his retirement in 1991, he served as Service Mgr for 40 years at Winchester Firearms Div Of Olin Corp. and US Repeating Arms Co. in New Haven, CT. He was an army veteran of WWII and the Korean War. Carl was predeceased by his loving wife Barbara (Burleigh) in 2007 after 57 years of marriage. He is survived by his son, Carl Hummel, Jr. in FL, daughter, Judith (Hummel) Dunn, North Haven, CT, brother Thomas Hummel, New Haven, CT, two grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Carl was an ardent fan of the NY Yankees, NY Giants and loved to play golf. Services are private. Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Lady Lake, FL. Online condolences may be left at www.BeyersFuneralHome.com

Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Beyers Funeral Home & Crematory
134 N Us Highway 441
Lady Lake, FL 32159
(352) 753-4444
