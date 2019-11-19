New Haven Register Obituaries
Services

West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:30 AM
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
View Map
Carl J. Miller Jr.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl J. Miller Jr.

Carl J. Miller Jr. Obituary
Miller, Carl J. Jr.
Carl J. Miller Jr., 75, of Orange entered into rest on November 15, 2019. He was the son of the late Carl J. and Virginia Darby Miller Sr. Carl leaves his sister and her husband Ann and Edward Filarsky, two nephews Jonathan and his wife Lisa and Keith Filarsky and a great-niece Morgan. He was predeceased by his great-niece Mila.
Carl served in the Navy, as a radioman aboard the command ship, USS Wright. As a computer programmer he worked at SNET for over 25 years until retirement. Carl loved all sports but baseball was his passion. His goal was to travel to as many baseball parks as possible, something he faithfully pursued every season. Carl was well known in his old neighborhood in West Haven, where he would take walks around the center of town and chat with friends. His generosity had no limit as he willingly supported many causes and veterans organizations.
Family and friends may visit the West Haven Funeral Home on FRIDAY morning between 9:30 and 11:30. His funeral service will begin at 11:30 at the funeral home. Burial will be private. Donations may be made to SARAH, 1620 Boston Post Rd., Westbrook, CT. 06498. To leave an online remembrance for the family, please visit our website:
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 20, 2019
