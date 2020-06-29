Kraft, Carl "Eno"
Carl "Eno" Kraft, 80, of North Branford passed away peacefully at home on June 26, 2020 with his family by his side. Eno was born in Elora, Ontario, Canada on September 25, 1939 and was the son of Irene (Harper) and Enoch Kraft. He is survived by his wife, Arlene (Renn) and his daughters, Kimberly (Ebner) and her husband Dave of Durham, CT, and Anita (Dulude) and her husband Jim of Monroe, CT, and his granddaughter Emma. He is also survived by his sister Evelyn Morrissey of Ajax, Ontario, Canada. Eno was predeceased by his son, Jeffrey, his sister Dorothy (Bergin), his brother Donald and his parents. Eno started playing hockey at a young age for the Guelph Biltmore Mad Hatters, junior league. He had the opportunity to play with some of the best players in the league. His love of the game eventually led him to the United States where he played professionally for many years. He was best known for his career with the "New Haven Blades". At 5'6, he had a reputation for being a scrappy player, and was never intimidated by other players regardless of their size. He loved the energy of the fans, and instigating his opponents. He was a team player on and off the ice. The highlight of his hockey career was winning the 1967 Turner Cup with the Toledo Blades and having his name along with his teammates on display in the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto, Canada. After retiring from hockey, he went on to spend most of his years working for Copa Tire, which ultimately became like extended family. In addition, he held the position as inside sales rep. for various construction companies and gained some long lasting friendships. He loved as hard as he played. If you ever needed help, you never had to ask, he was the first to lend a hand, a shoulder, or whatever you needed. Whenever he had a free moment he was on the golf course with friends. He was always the first person on the dance floor and the last to leave. He was a second dad to the neighborhood kids. He especially loved country music. Some of his most memorable days were spent laughing and singing with family and friends. A testament to one's true character is how they react when faced with challenges in life. He never wavered from who he always was, and will forever be remembered for his smile, sense of humor and kindness. He truly was one of a kind. Even though he settled in North Branford with his family, he never forgot his Canadian roots. Eno's now at peace with his son Jeff celebrating with a "Canadian Beer". Visitation will take place at the Keenan Funeral Home, 330 Notch Hill Road in North Branford from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. The burial service will be private, and a celebration of "Eno's" life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Tourette Association of America (tourette.org) in honor of his son, Jeff. To leave an online tribute or condolence, please visit
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 29, 2020.