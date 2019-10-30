New Haven Register Obituaries
Wellington Funeral Service
220 East Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 445-4064
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Berkshire Community Church
Richmond, CT
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:30 PM
Berkshire Community Church
Richmond, CT
Burial
Following Services
St. Lawrence Cemetery
West Haven, CT
Carl M. Sciortino Sr.


1940 - 2019
Carl M. Sciortino Sr. Obituary
Sciortino, Sr., Carl M.
Mr. Carl M. Sciortino, Sr., 79, of Richmond, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, October 25, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Bristol, CT, on March 24, 1940, he was the son of the late Dr. Michael V. and Rosalea E. Fekete Sciortino. He earned his associate degree in science in Human Services from Gateway Community Technical College.
Carl was especially proud of his United States Army service as a Specialist where he valiantly served from 1962 until 1965 including time in Vietnam. Additionally, he took great pride in his 20 years of work as a Substance Abuse Counselor and being the director of a drug court program before his retirement in 2008. He also had fond memories of his time owning the Beachcomber restaurant in Milford, CT.
He enjoyed working in the yard, playing with his dogs, feeding his chipmunks with Jonah, watching Fox News and horror movies, sharing his military experience with the community, playing the lottery, and being a jokester with his family and friends. He was most concerned with being a loving husband, father, grandfather, and proud veteran.
Carl is survived by his wife, Margie Rawson of Richmond, MA, whom he married on May 27, 2009, his sister Rosalea (Dennis), his sons Vincent (Erika) and Carl Jr. (Pem), and other beloved family members including Heather Whitney, Kimberly Daniel, Wendy Ralston, Jeff Rawson and his son Jonah, Janet Rawson-Pray (Roger), and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother James.
The family would like to extend gratitude to the many caregivers, including those from Hospice and the Veterans Affairs Medical Centers.
Funeral Notice:
Funeral services for Mr. Carl M. Sciortino, Sr. will be held Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the Berkshire Community Church, Richmond, MA, with the Rev. Angela Raciti officiating. There will be an hour of visitation at the church prior to the service, from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. Burial will full military honors will be the following day, Monday, November 4, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at St. Lawrence Cemetery, West Haven, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) in care of the Wellington Funeral Home, 220 East Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201 in his memory. Please visit www.wellingtonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 31, 2019
