Carl Russell Wheeler Jr., age 86, passed away on January 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Carol Anne (Geiger) Wheeler, he was the second child born to Minerva M. Drake Wheeler and Carl Russell Wheeler on May 12, 1933 in Winthrop, MA. Raised in Winthrop, MA, he joined the U.S. Coast Guard after graduating from high school. He was married to his first wife, Jane (Loring) Wheeler for 17 years. They had four children, Paul Seth, Bruce Edward, Douglas Loring and Beth Ann. After Jane's passing, Carl married his second wife, Carol who had two children, Karen Anne & Laura Anne from a previous marriage. They adopted each others' children, raised their family in Milford, CT, and were members of Mary Taylor Memorial United Methodist Church. They had a wonderful loving marriage for 50 years. Carl is survived by his wife Carol; three sons, Paul, Bruce (Francine) & Douglas (Nora Boyle); two daughters, Karen Tarantino (Steven) and Laura Geer (Paul); and his loving sister, Carol (Wheeler) Cherry. Carl also leaves behind 12 grandchildren: Brandon, Kate, Daniel, David, Joshua, Shannon, Kyle, Casey, Alexandra, Adalynn, Nicole and Carol. He also leaves behind 9 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his youngest daughter Beth. Carl was a kind, loving husband and father and very proud of his family. In 1972, Carl and his business partner William Buckley founded Seaboard Metal Finishing Company in West Haven, CT, a company specializing in the finishing of small metal parts. After 10 years, Carl became sole owner and continued to run a very successful business retiring after 27 years. Summers were spent part time at their home in Truro, MA on Cape Cod, winters at their home in Spring Run in Estero, FL and in betweens in Milford, CT, but Truro is the place he called Home. He was a true Yankee and very proud of it. He loved boating, clamming with family and friends, fishing, and sitting on the beach on the Cape watching the sun go down. In Estero, FL, he enjoyed tennis, fishing with the fishing club, golfing and bocce with friends, canasta, and, of course, beaching and boating. He also enjoyed his time spent volunteering at the local food bank. He was a member of Hope United Presbyterian church in Florida. Carl and Carol loved traveling and enjoyed every minute of it. A memorial service will be held on January 25, 2020 at Mary Taylor Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 South Broad Street, Milford, CT 06460. Family will meet at the church to greet friends and family at 10:30 with a memorial service at 11:00. Interment will be at a later date in Truro. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Salvation Army, 855 Asylum Avenue, Hartford, CT 06142. He loved life and enjoyed every day.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 19, 2020