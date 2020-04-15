New Haven Register Obituaries
Carl Dzienkiewicz
Carl S. Dzienkiewicz Sr.

Carl S. Dzienkiewicz Sr. Obituary
Dzienkiewicz Sr., Carl S.
Carl S. Dzienkiewicz Sr., age 65, entered into eternal rest on April 13, 2020, at Arden House Health Care in Hamden. Carl was born in Derby on November 11, 1954, beloved son of Claudia DiCapite Dzienkiewicz of Ansonia and the late Stanley Dzienkiewicz. A graduate of Ansonia High School Class of 1972 and a lifelong resident of Ansonia, he was employed as a corrections officer for the State of Connecticut Department of Corrections for twenty-eight years until his retirement. Carl was a devoted fan of all Ansonia High School sports and served as the assistant varsity baseball and basketball coach for many years. He was an avid fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers. In addition to his mother Claudia, he leaves to cherish his memory, loving sons, Evan Dzienkiewicz of FL, Carl S. Dzienkiewicz Jr. (Stacy) of Derby, Christian Dzienkiewicz and Cory Dzienkiewicz both of Shelton, a brother, Michael Dzienkiewicz of Ansonia, sisters, Sandra Hoffman of Seymour and Linda Dzienkiewicz of Ansonia, grandchildren, Ella and Claire Dzienkiewicz and several nieces and nephews. Due to the pandemic health crisis, a private burial with his immediate family is being held in Saint Michael Cemetery in Derby. The SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia has been privileged with the arrangements. To sign Carl's guestbook or share a memory, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 16, 2020
