Carl F. Schneider, age 74, of New Haven, beloved husband of Judy Schneider passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend and will be missed by all who knew him. He was an avid fisherman who enjoyed both ice fishing and saltwater fishing. He was a longtime member of the American Legion Post 196, was a previous President of the Milford Sports Fishermen Club, and loved to country line dance. Born in Milford on December 14, 1944, he was a son of the late Fredrick and Gladys Schneider and was a longtime resident of Milford before moving to New Haven. Survivors include his wife Judy Schneider, son Doug Schneider, grandsons Will and Jake Schneider, sister Virginia Stevens, sister Marjorie Hinds as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and dear friends. He was predeceased by a son Carl Schneider Jr., brother Frederick Schneider, sister Claire Hitchcock, and brother John Schneider. A Celebration of his Life will take place on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Bella Vista in the Victoria Room, 315 Eastern Street (across from building D), New Haven, CT. Published in The New Haven Register on May 31, 2019