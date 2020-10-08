Pearson, Carl W.Carl W. Pearson, 95, of Milford, a native of West Haven until 2010, entered into Eternal Rest at Connecticut Hospice on October 4th, 2020. He joins his wife Shirley, who predeceased him in 2002. Survived by his children Scott (Michele) Pearson of Monroe, CT, Craig Pearson of Louisville, KY and Heather (Carmen) Pearson-Mallamaci of Estero, Florida. Carl joined the Armed Forces on March 24th, 1943, passionately serving his country until 1946. After enlisting in the Army, Carl became a member of the 29th Mechanized Calvary Reconnaissance troop, 3rd armored division under General Patton, whereby he landed at Omaha Beach on June 11th, 1944 to lend his efforts in World War II, specifically "Battle of the Bulge". Carl received numerous decorations for his participation in various battles and campaigns, including those in Northern France, Rhineland, Ardennes and throughout Central Europe, ultimately being honorably discharged on his 21st birthday in 1946. Following the war, Carl gratefully received a full-scholarship to the Culinary Institute of America in New Haven, Connecticut, graduating in 1959. He began his career at the Sleeping Giant Country Club, ultimately working as a chef for the Algonquin Club in Bridgeport until his retirement. Aside from his passion for cooking, Carl enjoyed good bourbon with his dear friend Mark and horse racing at Saratoga-never giving up on his wish for a winning horse. There will be no public services at this time; donations may be made to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit