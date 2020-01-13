|
Carrano, Carlene
Carlene Hamm Carrano of Hamden died peacefully on January 12, 2020 in the Arden House. She was the wife of the late Nicholas "Soapy" Carrano. Carlene was born in Maine on November 19, 1938 to the late Eugene and Daisy Hamm, the youngest of 14 children. She worked at Clarke's Dairy, in the cafeteria at the former Edward Malley Co. and finally as head cook at Betsy Ross School in New Haven where she was also a union steward. Carlene was the loving mother of Connie Walton, John and Nicholas Carrano. She adored her grandchildren Albert Williamson, Nicholas III, Gabriella, Ava and Brianna Carrano.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service Thursday morning at 11:00 a.m. at All Saints Cemetery, 700 Middletown Ave. North Haven. Please meet at the cemetery office at 10:45 a.m. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of her arrangements.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 14, 2020