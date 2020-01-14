|
|
Loucks, Carleton
Carleton F. Loucks, 87, of Hamden, died unexpectedly but peacefully at his home on January 12, 2020. Born in New Haven, he lived in the greater New Haven area all his life. He is survived by his wife of 65 years (Barbara Dunphy), his daughter Trevor Rosenthal (Charles) of Hamden, his son Darrow Loucks (Nancy Elliott) of Hamden, and his granddaughter Elizabeth Rosenthal of Dover, New Hampshire. He was a graduate of the Choate School and Yale University. He worked for many years in radio and advertising, and was the owner/operator of CT Direct Mail before his retirement. He was very active in the New Haven arts and cultural community. In addition, he was an avid lover of railroads and a collector of railroad timetables.
There will be a celebration of Carl's life at the Whitney Center, 200 Leeder Hill Drive, Hamden on Thursday, January 16 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs Road, Yorktown Heights, NY, 10598. Arrangements are with the Hawley Lincoln Memorial, 424 Elm St., New Haven. To sign the online guestbook, please visit hawleylincolnmemorial.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 15, 2020