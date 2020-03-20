Home

Carleton Seymour Wastcoat

Carleton Seymour Wastcoat Obituary
Wastcoat, Carleton Seymour
Carleton Seymour Wastcoat, age 96, of North Branford died on March 13, 2020 after a brief illness. Mr. Wastcoat was born on July 9, 1923 in Ridgewood, NJ the son of the late Seymour and Adele Smith Wastcoat. He graduated from Lehigh University in 1947, interrupting his education to serve in the Navy during WWII. After graduation, he joined Caltex Petroleum where spent 40 years living in New York, Tripoli, Libya, Westport, CT and Dallas, TX. In retirement, he lived in Madison where he was an active member of the Madison Beach Club, The Winter Club and served as President of The Deacon John Grave House. He lived his last years at Evergreen Woods, in North Branford. His wife of nearly 40 years, Marie Hitt, predeceased him in 2000. He is survived by his son Richard (Ute), two grandchildren, Sophie and Eliza as well as several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will take place at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Madison at a later date. Keenan Funeral Home, 330 Notch Hill Rd, North Branford is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a . To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit
www.keenanfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 21, 2020
