Catania, Carlo
Entered into rest, April 23, 2019, Carlo Catania, 93 of East Haven; husband of the late Louise Gargiulo Catania. He was born in New York City March 10, 1936 and was a veteran of WWII. Carlo is survived by several nieces and nephews.
Funeral from MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Chapel St. Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Michael's Church at 11 a.m. Interment in East Lawn Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Offer condolences at marescafuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019