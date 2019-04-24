New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maresca & Sons Funeral Home
592 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
203-624-3411
Funeral
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Maresca & Sons Funeral Home
592 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael's Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Carlo Catania
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carlo Catania


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carlo Catania Obituary
Catania, Carlo
Entered into rest, April 23, 2019, Carlo Catania, 93 of East Haven; husband of the late Louise Gargiulo Catania. He was born in New York City March 10, 1936 and was a veteran of WWII. Carlo is survived by several nieces and nephews.
Funeral from MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Chapel St. Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Michael's Church at 11 a.m. Interment in East Lawn Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Offer condolences at marescafuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Maresca & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now