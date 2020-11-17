1/1
Carlo G. Badamo
1928 - 2020
Badamo, Carlo G.
Carlo G. Badamo, age, 92, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Sunday, November 15, 2020, in the comfort of his own home, with his loving family by his side. He was the beloved husband of sixty-nine years to Gloria L. Santore Badamo. Carlo was born in Ansonia on April 4, 1928 son of the late Sebastian and Josephine Ferrara Badamo. A lifelong resident of Ansonia, Carlo was employed as a Staff Manager for Metropolitan Life Insurance Company retiring in 1986. He was also employed as a Sheriff for New Haven County Sheriff's Association and was the proprietor of the former Champions Sports Bar in Ansonia. A proud veteran, Carlo honorably served in combat in the U.S. Merchant Marines during World War II. In June of 1944 he was stationed aboard the Liberty Ship SS Robert Nabors, headed for Japan with parts of the fifth Army motor pool onboard including its trucks, drivers, mechanics and cargo when the atomic bomb ended WW II. He went on to serve on several other ships until his discharge in 1955. He was the former President of the Ansonia Board of Education and former President of the Ansonia Board of Alderman. Carlo was a lifelong member of the Derby Elks, the American Legion and UNICO. He was a devout communicant of Holy Rosary Church in Ansonia where he was a member of the Catholic Men's Club and St. Joseph's Men's Society and also volunteered each year at its Italian Festival. Carlo enjoyed traveling to Europe and Hawaii with his wife and spending winter months in Boynton Beach, Florida with his extended family. Carlo loved watching his favorite teams in action, UCONN Woman, NY Giants and the NY Yankees. In addition to his wife Gloria, Carlo leaves to cherish his memory, loving sons, Sebastian "Sam" Badamo (Laura) of Derby, and Carl G. Badamo of Pompano Beach, FL, daughter, Doreen Jones (John) of Ansonia, grandchildren Christopher Michael Badamo (Molly Anderson) of Louisville, KY, Matthew Victor Jones D.M.D. of Manchester, Megan Lee Jones of New Haven, Korey Kross (Koren) of Weston and Garrett Kross of Derby, great-grandchildren, Cameron Carl Badamo, Ashton Joseph Badamo, Jonathan, Casey, Kailyn, Olivia, and Cole Kross, and numerous nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers, Sam, Angelo, Joseph, Nicholas and Dominick Badamo and sisters, Mary Cocchiaro, Lucy Bonnano and Marie and Caroline Badamo. The Badamo family would like to send a special thank you to Sandy, Jackie and Mary at Seasons Hospice for their wonderful care. A walk-through visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia. Visitors are asked to wear masks and physical distance as they walk through, pay their respects and exit without lingering to ensure all guests can come through. On Friday, all are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. (Meeting Directly) at Holy Rosary Church in Ansonia. Interment with U.S. Navy military honors will immediately follow in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery in Derby. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Seasons Hospice at www.seasons.org. To sign Carlo's guestbook or share a memory, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.



Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 17, 2020.
