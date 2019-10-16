|
|
Mencucci, Carlo V.
Carlo V. Mencucci of West Haven died peacefully at 90 years of age on October 13, 2019. He was the loving Husband of Mary (Giraldi) Mencucci for 66 years and son of the late Guiseppe Mencucci and Sylvia (Francheschetti) Mencucci, formerly of Bridgeport, CT. He is survived by his three children, Robert (Carolyn) Mencucci, Joanne Mencucci and John Mencucci, and two beloved grandchildren.
Carlo was born in Corona, NY where he lived until 14 years of age. Carlo moved to Bridgeport, CT, where he attended school at Central High School prior to enrolling in the U.S. Air Force in August 1945. After attending college, Carlo sought an honorable service discharge as a Sergeant in 1949. Several years later, Carlo would meet Mary Giraldi at a wedding and the two were wed a year later. He was then employed at Sikorsky Aircraft in tool and die manufacturing. The couple moved to West Haven in 1960 where they lived for 59 years. Carlo joined the US Postal Service and retired as a financial administrator at the age 65. Since retirement, Carlo enjoyed traveling to Italy and bus trips with his wife. Both Carlo and his wife were active members of the senior citizen community in Allingtown, West Haven. Additionally, just about the best existence could be realized with the blessing of a nice sunny afternoon, a NY Yankee home game and an ice-cold beverage. Carlo enjoyed his NY Yankees and traveled to the stadium until 80 years of age. Carlo was supportive and devoted to his family and took immense joy in the accomplishments of those around him. Carlo loved to dance and loved good music from classical, to rock-n-roll, to a good ole' Sinatra song. To those around him, he was a kindhearted Renaissance man. Until his last days, he made those around him laugh and smile with his conversation, crooning and dancing moves.
Visitation will take place Friday, October 18, 2019 at the West Haven Funeral Home on the Green at 8:30 AM. Carlo's funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 10 AM to celebrate a Mass of Christian burial at St. Louis Church. Entombment will follow in St. Lawrence Garden Mausoleum. To leave online condolences for the family, please visit
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 17, 2019