|
|
Simoes Jr., Carlos
Carlos "Carl" Simoes Jr., 61, of Clinton, passed away peacefully in his home on September 22, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Kathy Simoes for 25 years. Carlos was born in New Haven on July 1, 1958, son of the late Carlos Simoes Sr. and Gloria (Barnaba) Simoes. He graduated from West Haven HS, in 1976, before beginning his career as a service representative for SNET/SBC/AT&T in both New haven and North Haven, where he was employed for 25 years. Carlos was an amazing athlete and avid sports fan, rooting for the New York Yankees, Dallas Cowboys, and New York Rangers, but his wife and family were the true loves of his life.
Besides his wife, Kathy, Carl is survived by his children Nicole (Michael) Croce of West Haven, Brent Iacobelli of Wallingford, Thomas O'Connor of Tolland, and Jennifer O'Connor of Baltic and his siblings, Gerri-Ann (James) Acabbo and Stephen (Sandra) Simoes.
He was the best Papa to all his grandchildren, Kyleigh Manfredi, Avarie Manfredi, Alayna O'Connor, Brayden O'Connor, Ashlynn O'Connor, Hailey Croce, Layla Croce and great-grandson Kayson Manfredi.
Carl also leaves behind many family members and friends.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Swan Funeral Home, located at 80 E. Main St., Clinton, CT.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the National Diabetes Foundation or the .
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 25, 2019