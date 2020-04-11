|
Haddad, Carlton
Carlton Frank Haddad left this world peacefully on April 9th, to join in heaven his beloved wife of 64 years, Leona Laudicina Haddad. Carlton was born in Newport, New Hampshire on November 6, 1929 to Grace Reed Haddad and Elias Solomon Haddad. He was predeceased by his sisters and brother: Mary Haddad, Margaret Spaulding Bascom, Virginia McClure, Carolyn Barone and Albert Jerard. Carlton will be greatly missed by his son Jonathan Haddad and daughter-in-law Nitza Haddad, by his daughter Cynthia Haddad and son-in-law Jay Hamburger, by his granddaughters Alison Stendbergh, Eliza Hamburger and Grace Haddad, and by his grandson-in-law Harold Stendbergh. He is mourned also by his brother-in-law Robert Laudicina and his wife Eleanor, his nieces and nephews: Marianne Charles and Edward Iuteri, Joseph and Teresa Charles, Lea and Chip Stevens, Laurence and Lina Laudicina, Margaret McClure and Andy Machin, Joel and Siewkeat Tan McClure, Andy McClure, Linda Barone, Charles Barone and Cynthia Parker, Carolyn Jerard ,Robert Jerard, Albert Jerard, Mary Kinney, Deborah Jerard, and Steven Jerard. He touched all of their lives with his love, generosity and kindness. Carlton proudly served in the Marines in the Korean war as a staff sergeant. He worked as a tugboat captain for Red Star Towing and Shipping in New Haven Harbor, and then became a harbor pilot. He was very active in his church, St. Joan of Arc. He became a deacon and administered communion to the homebound. He ran the "Midnight Run" to bring sandwiches to the homeless. He was a Knight of Columbus, and a Son of the American Revolution, for which he proudly served as a president. Interment will be private. Donations can be made to a worthy animal rescue foundation or maritime organization to honor his deep love of dogs and years he spent on the sea.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 12, 2020