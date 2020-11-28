1/1
Carlyle Aveni
1923 - 2020
Aveni, Carlyle
Carlyle P. Aveni, 97, of West Haven formerly of the Hill section of New Haven passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Veterans Administration Medical Center, West Haven. He was the beloved husband of 63 years to the late Mary A. Cavaliere Aveni. Carlyle was born in Shelton on November 3, 1923 and was the youngest child of eight to the late Joseph Aveni and Maria Velecca Aveni Augustine. He served his country faithfully in the US Navy during WW II as a Gunner's Mate 2nd Class on the USS Shelton; his ship was torpedoed and sunk, and for three days he drifted in the Pacific until being found. Carlyle earned his bachelor's degree from the former Southern Connecticut State Teachers College, his master's degree, and 6th year from the former New Haven Teachers College. He was a teacher for the Orange School System at the Racebrook School. In 1968, Carlyle established the Parkview Medical Recovery Center, New Haven which he owned and operated for 20 years until his retirement in 1988. He was one of the creators of the Blue Trails at West Rock. Carlyle was a member of the Masonic Lodge, Milford where he served as Past High Priest and Past President of the Garabaldi Club, he was a member of the Shriners, the Order of the Scottish Rite for 50 years and the Coastal Courtsman. Music and the arts were Carlyle's world of passion, and he also enjoyed making his homemade wine. He was known as Dad, Popou and Uncle Carl. Beloved dad to his daughter Mary Ellen Ciccone and his late son-in-law Antonio Ciccone. Loving Popou to his granddaughter Stephanie (Kenny) Shelinsky, and grandson Caryle (Kristen) Ciccone and their children Jackson K. Shelinsky, Colton A. Ciccone and Isla N. Ciccone. Beloved uncle Carl to many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and family friends. Predeceased by his sisters Rose Ronci, Bridget Inglese and brothers John, Anthony, Pat, Joseph, and Jimmy Aveni.
Private funeral services have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. www.northhavenfuneral.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
